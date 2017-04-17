Second Arrest In Winks Campaign Sign Burnings

Second Arrest for Fire Involving a Billboard Sign
SOMERSET COUNTY, April 17, 2017 - An ongoing investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office and Princess Anne Police Department has lead to a second arrest in reference to a fire involving a billboard sign. The incident occurred on April 14th in the area of 12138 Carole Lane in Princess Anne of Somerset County. On Saturday, April 15th, Joy M. Shuford (19) of Owings Mills, voluntarily turned herself in for her involvement in the incident. Shuford was taken into custody at the Princess Anne Police Department and subsequently charged. She was charged with Second Degree Arson, four counts of Second Degree Malicious Burning, six counts of Second Degree Malicious Destruction of Property, Trespassing, Obstruction & Hindering, and the Commission of a Hate Crime. Shuford was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.
The initial incident caused damage to a billboard sign identified as a campaign ad for President Trump. The fire spread to vegetation in the immediate area but was quickly controlled by the Princess Anne Fire Department. Damages due to the fire are estimated to be $800.
2 comments:
Hopefully judge will make an example of them.
A bunch of useless snowflakes....make them pay restitution for all repairs and operating cost to Fire Department then give them a criminal record!
Post a Comment