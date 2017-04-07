Salisbury City Councilwoman April Jackson makes an unfortunate FacebookPost

Last evening Councilwoman April Jackson used some very controversial language in a Facebook post as she expressed her displeasure with President Trump. What is most unfortunate is the reference to the Holly Center, as this organization has served our community for many years. We expect better and more appropriate behavior from our elected leaders regardless of political affiliation and opinions. There are better ways to express your opinions without intentionally or unintentionally disparaging those less fortunate.
19 comments:
AND THIS KIND OF PERSON IS SUPPOSED TO BA A LEADER IN OUR COMMUNITY. ITS BAD ENOUGH SHE SPEAKS EBONICS BUT DO YOU REALLY HAVE TO TYPE IT TOO?
She human like everyone else is, People always trying to take things the wrong way. If people don't like what she post stay the off her page.
as a public servant she needs to hold herself to a higher standard. I understand she's black and we often have to allow for her kind but she is a public servant.
I totally agree 3:44pm...i completely understand what she I saying and anyone who didn't is slow too.
WOW!!! Racist Pig!
Quit voting for people because they are black!
Blogger Unknown said...
April 7, 2017 at 3:44 PM
April 7, 2017 at 3:44 PM
She human like everyone else? Not hardly you dumb moron!
"She human," isn't that poor grammar? Common Core Ebonics!
Anonymous said...
April 7, 2017 at 3:51 PM
April 7, 2017 at 3:51 PM
You mean slow like Holly Center slow?
Good try and defending that dumb woman.
Ya'lls President???? So he is not your President??? Then why don't you leave. He's my smart and intelligent President and so very proud of him!!!!!
Sorry but he's your president too. Like it or not. You reside in the United States so deal with it.
When did she post this? Ain't no need to take it down because she is busted. Screen Captured forever!
I hope the media picks up on this, but I doubt they will. Blacks are allowed to get away with this kind of racism against whites.
JT thank you for having the balls to post this unlike your local libtard media the Daily Times, WBOC and WMDT!
My children know that the word retard is a hateful word and not to ever use it....awful....and for her to be a leader in her community? That's even worse.
"Take things the wrong way"...exactly what would the RIGHT way be to take this most asinine comment?
If she's a public servant she should sling a mop.
This isn't a black or white thing...this woman's incredible stupidity has nothing to do with race.
Man, I can't stand Trump and even find this in very poor taste. Disgusting vile woman.
Oh but she praised obama who lies constantly. Goes to show she is of a lower class raised by filth who never taught honesty. She too is one of those fake christian. God sees her ugly and that is why she is having health problems. God hates her kind of ugly and idolization of a liar like obama and He will continue to punish her for being a fake christian.
First off as an elected official that's also her president. She took an oath coming into office. And being a representative of municipal government means she in essence represents our democratic process. To use a word that has been deemed "offensive" in numerous human resource complaints in reference to OUR president shows her total lack of respect for anyone. And then to make a relationship to a local center that works with people with mental disabilities, in a community she was elected to serve, is absolutely unacceptable. She is trash for having made this statement. And no I don't have to stay off her page if I don't like it. I am a city taxpayer and she answers to me and her other constituents. I will be in touch with the mayors office in regards to this!!! She does NOT represent me with this kind of attitude, and those in her district should be outraged in this statement as well.
