Poll - Who Should Challenge Bob Culver in 2018 for County Executive?

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
None of the above. Let me break it down for you: Cannon ---he's lucky to be elected to the County Council. Pollitt --- he will never ever step back into this position. It's over his head & he now realizes it. Holloway --- the man isn't even interested in the position on the council that he has. He is only interested in growing weed & getting a license. Day --- rather stay as the Mayor of the City. Heath --- you've got to be kidding me. What a goober. Anderson --- he's not looking backwards, always looking forward to benefit himself & that's not the CE's position. Dunn --- don't think he would touch that position with a ten foot poll & neither would the voters touch him with a ten foot poll. Let's hope we can do better than the names mentioned here.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
None of the above. Let me break it down for you: Cannon ---he's lucky to be elected to the County Council. Pollitt --- he will never ever step back into this position. It's over his head & he now realizes it. Holloway --- the man isn't even interested in the position on the council that he has. He is only interested in growing weed & getting a license. Day --- rather stay as the Mayor of the City. Heath --- you've got to be kidding me. What a goober. Anderson --- he's not looking backwards, always looking forward to benefit himself & that's not the CE's position. Dunn --- don't think he would touch that position with a ten foot poll & neither would the voters touch him with a ten foot poll.
Let's hope we can do better than the names mentioned here.
Post a Comment