Pocomoke Police Press Release

Pocomoke City Police
PRESS RELEASE
March 1 – March 31, 2017
3-2-2017 Steven Mathias, age 26 of Horntown, VA was arrested on an Outstanding Warrant for forgery, attempted theft less $1,000 and issuing a false document. He was held on $3,500 bond.
03-02-2017 Diego Jiminez, age 19 of Onley VA was arrested for Theft less $100. He was issued a criminal summons and released pending trial.
03-04-2017 Taney Fisher, age 21 of Westover, MD was arrested on an outstanding warrant for driving without a license. She was released on her personal recognizance.
03-06-2017 Jennifer East, age 29 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for Theft less $1,000. She was issued a criminal summons and released pending trial.
03-06-2017 Timothy Duvall, age 29 of Chincoteague, VA was arrested for Theft less $1,000. He was issued a criminal summons and released pending trial.
03-09-2017 Renee Lane. Age 26 of Salisbury, MD was arrested on an outstanding warrant for driving while suspended. She was released on her personal recognizance.
03-09-2017 Pamela Lynch, age 44 of New Church, VA was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft less $1000 and driving while suspended. She was released on her personal recognizance.
03-11-2017 Terrance Douglas, age 50 of Salisbury, MD was cited for driving under the influence, driving while intoxicated and several traffic offenses. He was released pending trial.
03-15-2017 Moneeka Reese, age 26 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested fir 2nd degree assault. She was issued a criminal summons and released pending trial.
03-15-2017 Robert Kinsey, age 31 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for driving under the influence and driving while intoxicated. He was issued citations and released pending trial.
03-15-2017 Kolanda Shelton, age 28 of Princess Anne, MD was arrested on an outstanding warrant for driving while suspended. She was released pending trial.
03-17-2017 Amber Onley, age 37 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft less $100. She was held on $2500 bond pending trial.
03-18-2017 Rayshima Schoolfield, age 26 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft less $100, trespass and con-Theft less $100. She was released on her personal recognizance.
03-22-2017 Matthew McJilton, age 33, of Salisbury, MD was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of a protection order. He was held on $3,000 bond.
03-24-2017 Alphonso Taylor, age 46 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on driving while suspended violation. He was held on $5,000 bond.
03-24-2017 Elwood Welch, age 38 of Creswell, NC was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft. He was held without bond.
03-25-2017 Amanda Scott, age 27 of Salisbury, MD was cited for theft less $100. She was issued a criminal citation and released.
03-25-2017 Kenneth Foreman, age 27 of Berlin, MD was cited for theft less $100. He was issued a criminal citation and released.
03-26-2017 Francis Schoolfield, age 66 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for disorderly conduct. He was issued a criminal citation and released.
03-26-2017 Jerron Corbin, age 31 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for malicious destruction of property. He was issued a criminal summons and released pending trial.
03-28-2017 Benjamin Mishio, age 32 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for Theft less $100. He was issued a criminal citation and released.
03-29-2017 Jarron Crippen, age 33 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. He was transferred to the Worcester county sheriff’s office for processing.
03-29-207 Terrence Snowden, age 26 of Withams, VA was arrested on an outstanding warrant for CDS distribute marijuana. He was transferred to the Worcester county sheriff’s office for processing.
03-30-2017 Maurice Bishop, age 58 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for trespassing. He was issued a criminal summons and released pending trial.
Three (3) juvenile arrest were made for 2nd degree assault, rogue & vagabond and outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
18 additional arrests were made for various traffic violations during this time period.
Monday, April 10, 2017
