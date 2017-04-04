Tuesday, April 4, 2017

New Bob Culver Page On Facebook Has People Talking

Posted by at

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Ut ooh looks like him and Ireton have more in common than we thought!!!! Looks like he just staggered out of Sloppy (Roadie) Joe's....ha ha ha

April 4, 2017 at 8:09 PM
Anonymous said...

BWAHAHAHAHA!! That must be a pic of Bob, Jim at Joe at Joe's West OC Compound bonfire.

April 4, 2017 at 8:49 PM
Anonymous said...

Cry Baby Bob must have reported it.

Sorry, this content isn't available right now
The link you followed may have expired, or the page may only be visible to an audience you're not in.
Go back to the previous page · Go to News Feed · Visit our Help Center

April 4, 2017 at 8:51 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)