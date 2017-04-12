MSP press release

Salisbury Barrack
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 04/12/2017
Type of Incident: Burglary
Date and Time: 4/11/2017 @ 0941 hrs
Location: Joe Morgan Rd, Sharptown, MD 21861
Narrative:
On the above time and date, troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to an address on Joe Morgan Rd for the report of a burglary. The suspect pictured below, captured on the residence’s security camera forced their way into the residence and stole several items from inside the residence. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. A neighborhood check revealed that a blue late model sedan was seen parked at the residence. Neighbors advised troopers they did not recognize the vehicle, but noticed it was parked at the residence between 9:15-9:30 a.m. An additional witness stated that they saw a blue passenger car on Joe Morgan Rd in the area of the residence heading out of town around the same time.
If you have any information or know the identity of the subject pictured below, please call the Maryland State Police, Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101, or you can email tips to the attention of TFC Shelter to msp.salisbury@maryland.gov. All tips can remain anonymous.
Investigating Trooper: TFC W Shelter
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
