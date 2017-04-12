Wednesday, April 12, 2017

MSP PRESS RELEASE

MSP Salisbury Barrack “E”
2765 N. Salisbury Blvd.
Salisbury, Maryland 21801
410-749-3101
MSP.Salisbury@Maryland.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 04/12/2017

Type of Incident: Traffic stop resulting in four criminal arrests, handgun/CDS violations
Date and Time: 04/11/2017 @ 1:34 a.m.
Location: Broad St. @ Poplar Hill Ave., Salisbury, Maryland

Accused: Frederick L. Strobel, 3rd, 20 years old of Berlin, Maryland
                 William A. Berges, 19 years old of Berlin, Maryland
                 Ja’Bril R. Waters, 24 years old of Salisbury, Maryland
                 Jeremy A. Giordiano, 22 years old of Coxsackie, New York

Charges: CDS Possession with the Intent to Distribute
                 Multiple Handgun Violations

Disposition: All subjects were taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center for their initial
                      appearance with a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner

Narrative:
     On 04/11/2017 at approximately 0134 hrs, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack was on routine patrol in the area of Broad Street and Poplar Hill Avenue in Salisbury, Maryland. The trooper observed a black Honda Accord driven in a manner to commit a traffic violation. The black Honda was occupied with four males and during the interaction with the occupants the trooper requested the assistance of a K-9 unit.  A deputy from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit responded to assist. During the course of investigation it was revealed all occupants in the vehicle were in possession of contraband. The contraband was identified as marihuana more than 10 grams, oxycodone and alprazolam prescription pills.  The pills were not prescribed to any of the vehicle’s occupants. Both the marihuana and the pills were in sufficient amounts with packaging conducive to the intent to distribute. Two semi-automatic handguns were also found in the vehicle. None of the subjects in the vehicle were permitted to be in possession of a firearm. All four subjects were taken into custody and charged with the various criminal offenses. Members of the Wicomico Narcotics Task Force assisted in the investigation.

MSP Incident Number: 17-MSP-014975
Investigating Trooper: TFC B. Smith

Posted by at

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Good! More punks off the street.

April 12, 2017 at 10:28 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)