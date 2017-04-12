MSP PRESS RELEASE

MSP Salisbury Barrack “E”
2765 N. Salisbury Blvd.
Salisbury, Maryland 21801
410-749-3101
MSP.Salisbury@Maryland.gov
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 04/12/2017
Type of Incident: Traffic stop resulting in four criminal arrests, handgun/CDS violations
Date and Time: 04/11/2017 @ 1:34 a.m.
Location: Broad St. @ Poplar Hill Ave., Salisbury, Maryland
Accused: Frederick L. Strobel, 3rd, 20 years old of Berlin, Maryland
William A. Berges, 19 years old of Berlin, Maryland
Ja’Bril R. Waters, 24 years old of Salisbury, Maryland
Jeremy A. Giordiano, 22 years old of Coxsackie, New York
Charges: CDS Possession with the Intent to Distribute
Multiple Handgun Violations
Disposition: All subjects were taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center for their initial
appearance with a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner
Narrative:
On 04/11/2017 at approximately 0134 hrs, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack was on routine patrol in the area of Broad Street and Poplar Hill Avenue in Salisbury, Maryland. The trooper observed a black Honda Accord driven in a manner to commit a traffic violation. The black Honda was occupied with four males and during the interaction with the occupants the trooper requested the assistance of a K-9 unit. A deputy from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit responded to assist. During the course of investigation it was revealed all occupants in the vehicle were in possession of contraband. The contraband was identified as marihuana more than 10 grams, oxycodone and alprazolam prescription pills. The pills were not prescribed to any of the vehicle’s occupants. Both the marihuana and the pills were in sufficient amounts with packaging conducive to the intent to distribute. Two semi-automatic handguns were also found in the vehicle. None of the subjects in the vehicle were permitted to be in possession of a firearm. All four subjects were taken into custody and charged with the various criminal offenses. Members of the Wicomico Narcotics Task Force assisted in the investigation.
MSP Incident Number: 17-MSP-014975
Investigating Trooper: TFC B. Smith
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
MSP PRESS RELEASE
MSP Salisbury Barrack “E”
1 comment:
Good! More punks off the street.
Post a Comment