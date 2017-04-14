MSP PRESS RELEASE ON IDENTITY OF VICTIM FOUND IN SOMERSET

Update: Victim Identified In Somerset County Death Investigation
April 14, 2017
(EDEN, MD) – Maryland State Police homicide investigators have positively identified the victim in the Somerset County death investigation.
The victim is identified as Walter Whitehead, 22, of Salisbury, Maryland. He was found deceased in the backyard of a residence in the 32,000 block of Flower Hill Church Road in Eden this morning. Cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.
Shortly before 7:00 a.m. this morning, the Princess Anne Barrack received a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor who observed the man’s body lying in the backyard of a neighboring residence. Troopers from the barrack arrived on scene and located him deceased at the scene.
Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division and Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are actively investigating this case. Police do not believe this was a random act of violence.
There are no further details at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.
Is he related to George whitehead?
