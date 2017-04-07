Friday, April 7, 2017

Mayor Day and County Executive Culver to hold Joint Press Conference about Fire Service.

WHO/WHAT:  Mayor Jake Day and County Executive Bob Culver will make a joint announcement about fire service at a press conference TOMORROW, 4/7/2017, at 11:00 a.m. in Council Chambers, room 301 of the Government Office Building.

Members of the press are strongly encouraged to attend. This announcement is being made at 11 to accommodate possible live hits in your noon broadcasts. The Mayor, the County Executive, and SFD Chief Rick Hoppes will all be available for comment.

WHEN: Friday, 4/7/2017 at 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: Council Chambers, room 301 of the Government Office Building.
Dam just a week ago had to be Facebook comments, figured you were off your meds again, God your a fucked up HUGE pile off shit

April 7, 2017 at 10:15 AM
Let's hope that the County is separating from the city all together when it comes to the fire service.

April 7, 2017 at 10:53 AM

