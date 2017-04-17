Maryland Fire Marshal Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: April 17, 2017
Time: 1:55 a.m.
Location / Address: 28121 Riverside Drive Extended, Fruitland, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 40’ x 50’ wood frame barn
Owner / Occupants: David Johnston
Injuries or Deaths: See below
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $60,000 Contents: $5,000
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Fruitland
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 35
Time to Control: 15 minutes
Discovered By: Owner
Area of Origin: Interior
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: As a result of the fire, 8 livestock perished.
