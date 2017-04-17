Monday, April 17, 2017

Maryland Fire Marshal Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   April 17, 2017

Time:  1:55 a.m.

Location / Address:  28121 Riverside Drive Extended, Fruitland, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   40’ x 50’ wood frame barn

Owner / Occupants:  David Johnston

Injuries or Deaths:  See below

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $60,000                      Contents: $5,000

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):   None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Fruitland

# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  35

Time to Control:  15 minutes

Discovered By:  Owner

Area of Origin:  Interior

Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation

Additional Information:  As a result of the fire, 8 livestock perished.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)