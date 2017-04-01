Protest is one of the foundational blocks of a Republic. Freedom to express a belief openly and without fear of government reprisal is what sets Liberal Democracies apart from authoritarian Socialist/Marxist regimes like Venezuela or Cuba.
As with most rights there are limits. A common principle is that 'your rights end where my rights begin'.
The full blown circus at the Harris town hall can serve as the case in point. The organized protest of the Harris event is a microcosm of the problems faced throughout the country in this hyper-partisan age. Disagreement over policy is certainly nothing new to politics, but this perpetual grievance culture that permeates from the far left is now getting out of hand.
People traveled from across Maryland's First Congressional District to listen to what their elected representative had to say on the current events happening in Washington. They didn't drive there to be subjected to incessant interruptions by the organized protestors. Your right to protest does NOT trump their right to assemble.
I searched the groups that were behind the protest and they all have regular meetings and events. If people were so inclined to want to hear your positions they could attend one of those.
The disgraceful lack of respect for their fellow community members last night exposes that they care more about propagating their far left agenda than allowing others to assemble and be informed without interruption.
"Respect for ourselves guides our morals, respect for others guides our manners"
Laurence Sterne
