Jake Day Leading Salisbury Into The Future

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day continues to shape Salisbury' s Future
Having been around a long time and seen some inept leaders like Jim Ireton who made Salisbury a laughing stock with his daily drama act, Jake Day has now set the bar for how to lead a City.
Jake has done some incredible stuff in the short time he has been Mayor. More businesses are coming to town, Downtown is being revitalized and this week it's gonna be a big announcement about making our Marina a showcase for all to see.
This is what happens when you have good leaders and Council that work together for betterment of all. Council President Jack Heath and Vice President Muir Boda have done a great job keeping things moving forward and allowing the City to grow.
I am excited for the future of our City
1 comment:
Jake sucks, He's too worried with self promotion than improving the city.
