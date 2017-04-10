Jackson Apologizes, Wicomico County Councilman Larry Dodd singled out for a 2015 Post

A tearful April Jackson apologized for a Facebook Post last week that we Reported First. There were many individuals present at the City Council meeting to support Ms. Jackson along with others who initially came to criticize Jackson but wound up accepting her apology and forgiving her.
Time will tell if she learns from this and if she can be an effective leader. One mother of a child with Downs Syndrome met with Councilwoman Jackson privately and then asked that any recall petition be stopped.
One Salisbury resident, Jermichael Mitchell, brought up a similar incident from 2015 where Wicomico County Councilman Larry Dodd posted this on Facebook about a developmentally disabled child and the media did not report on it:
Dodd has been known to post insensitive items and occasionally makes outrageous comments. His social media pages have been cleaned up but there is likely still something out there.
3 comments:
A similar incident? How do you know this was a "developmentally disabled child?" Because Mitchell told you so? This has nothing to do with Councilman Dodd and I saw that post with that kid and irresponsible mother letting that kid run rampant all over that restaurant. There is absolutely no comparison to what April Jackson said about President Trump and the clients at the Holly Center. Jermichael Mitchell should worry more about what April Jackson said instead of trying to deflect the blame to our good County Councilman. I follow his posts and he posts the truth. Jermichael Mitchel or whoever he is needs to get a life.
I would think that there is just a little difference between a comment about a child versus The President of The United States.....NEITHER IS APPROPRIATE! The difference, she claims to be a politician....no respect for the office, no respect for her!!! Tears don't mean regret!!! Funny how its all different when the woman council person said Moochcelle Obama looked like a gorilla....she was forced to resign, no less should be excepted here! No place in local politics for Jackson.
Anonymous Anonymous said...
I would think that there is just a little difference between a comment about a child versus The President of The United States.....NEITHER IS APPROPRIATE! The difference, she claims to be a politician....no respect for the office, no respect for her!!! Tears don't mean regret!!! Funny how its all different when the woman council person said Moochcelle Obama looked like a gorilla....she was forced to resign, no less should be excepted here! No place in local politics for Jackson.
April 10, 2017 at 10:27 PM
I agree with you on most of your statement, but you think it's appropriate for a child to put his dirty feet all over a table that YOU eat your food off of? You think it's Ok for the kid to put his buttocks on the counter. How do you know the kid didn't have fecal matter on his feet or his buttocks. What if that child injured himself by falling off that table? Where are his parents? Where is the management of this facility?
And most of all why is this even brought up? This is how Democrats get away with their crimes and wrong doings by blaming everyone except themselves. Shame on you Jermichael Mitchel.
Post a Comment