State Police Conducting Death Investigation In Somerset County
April 14, 2017
(EDEN, MD) – Maryland State Police homicide investigators are conducting a death investigation this morning in Somerset County.
The victim has not yet been identified. He was found in the backyard of a residence in the 32,000 block of Flower Hill Church Road in Eden.
Shortly before 7:00 a.m. this morning, the Princess Anne Barrack received a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor who reported seeing a body, lying in the backyard of a neighboring residence. Troopers from the barrack arrived on scene and located the body of a man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
State police set up a perimeter to secure the scene. Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division and Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are currently on the scene. There are no further details at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing
