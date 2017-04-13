FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
4/13/2017
Contact: Mayor’s Office
410-548-3100
City Announces the First SBY Marathon
Salisbury – Mayor Jake Day is excited to announce that the City will host the first SBY Marathon on Saturday, April 28, 2018. In an effort to encourage healthy lifestyles in the community and showcase both the City’s natural and revitalized beauty, Salisbury and its partners have developed a 26.2-mile course which is ideal for runners looking to set a PR—almost completely flat.
The race will begin at the City Park and make its way along the Urban Greenway, and then out to the pastoral countryside just outside City limits. After making a quick pass through Salisbury University, the course will follow Riverside Drive for a flat, straight out-and-back. The runners will make their final push along Camden Ave., before ultimately crossing the finish in the heart of Downtown Salisbury. A post-race celebration featuring live music and local craft beer will be held at Headquarters Live!
Mayor Day said, “Salisbury is home to a vibrant, enthusiastic community of runners who have a ton of options for 5k races, 10k races, even a beloved 10-miler with the Tim Kennard. A marathon in Salisbury is the ultimate draw—not just for local runners, but anyone who might be looking for a fast course. And this is a fast course. So fast, in fact, that we are working right now to get the SBY Marathon certified as a Boston Qualifier.
“The potential for tourism impact is massive. I’m excited to announce yet another event which will bring people into our beautiful city to stay in our hotels, shop our stores and boutiques, and eat in our restaurants.”
To view the course and register, visit www.SBYmarathon.com. Find the SBY Marathon on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sbymarathon, and on Twitter at @sbymarathon.
