Arrest Made In Somerset Murder

State Police Make Arrest In Somerset County Homicide
April 18, 2017
(Salisbury, MD) – Maryland State Police homicide investigators arrested a Wicomico County man in connection with the murder of Walter Whitehead in Somerset County.
The accused is identified as Marquel Brumskin, aka ‘Flat’, 26, of Salisbury. Police located Brumskin at a residence in Salisbury last night at 8:00 p.m. He was apprehended without incident. Brumskin is charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, use of a handgun in the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment. He was transported to the District Court Commissioner in Somerset County for his initial appearance.
The victim, Walter Whitehead, 22, of Salisbury, Maryland was found dead in the backyard of a residence in the 32,000 block of Flower Hill Church Road in Eden on the morning of Friday, April 14, 2017. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner notified State Police investigators that Whitehead’s death was caused by gunshot wounds. The manner of his death was determined to be homicide.
Police believe Brumskin used to live in the 32,000 block of Flower Hill Church Road in a home, where Whitehead’s body was found in the backyard, about five houses down. Brumskin’s home is believed to have been vacant at the time of the murder. Further investigation indicates Brumskin and Whitehead were involved in an alleged altercation earlier in the afternoon of the murder. Based on additional information received, evidence collected, and consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney, Brumksin was charged with the murder of Walter Whitehead.
Shortly before 7:00 a.m. last Friday, the Princess Anne Barrack received a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor who observed the victim’s body lying in the backyard of a neighboring residence. Troopers from the barrack arrived on scene and located him deceased at the scene.
Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division and Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continue to actively investigate this case. Police do not believe this was a random act of violence.
If anyone has information relevant to this case, callers are urged to contact Trooper First Class Sears at Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain confidential.
Marquel Brumskin, aka ‘Flat’
CONTACT: Elena Russo
Office of Media Communications
410-653-4236
