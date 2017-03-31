Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press release
On March 30, 2017 at approximately 6:16pm a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was flagged down in the parking lot of Food Lion on Manklin Creek Rd in Berlin, Worcester County, Maryland in reference to a possible robbery.
The Deputy was speaking with the complainant, when the complainant spotted the suspect.
The Deputy stopped the suspect, identified as Christopher Michael Gingrich (24) of Berlin. A consent search of Mr. Gingrich yielded 10 blue wax paper bags containing suspected heroin.
Mr. Gingrich was taken before a District Court Commissioner where he was held on $5,000 bond.
On March 20, 2017 at approximately 4:55pm a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to a residence on Stephen Decatur Highway, West Ocean City, Worcester County, Maryland. The Deputy was attempting to locate Courtney Cross, 22 of Parsonsburg, Maryland who had an outstanding warrant for Violation of probation in Wicomico County.
The Deputy located Ms. Cross and placed her under arrest. While searching Ms. Cross, the Deputy located 5 bags of suspected heroin and a hypodermic syringe.
Ms. Cross was charged with possession of heroin and possession of a hypodermic syringe. Ms. Cross was taken before a District Court Commissioner where she was release on her own personal recognizance.
On March 18, 2017 at approximately 2000 hours, a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Rt. 113 S/B at Whaleyville Rd. The Deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Ryan Michael Crater (23 YOA, from Dagsboro, DE) and the back seat passenger, identified as Jennifer Lynn Foskey (34 YOA, from Selbyville, DE). Both Mr. Crater and Ms. Foskey were found to have active bench warrants for failure to appear through the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. Both Mr. Crater and Ms. Foskey were arrested and brought before a Worcester County District Court Commissioner and were released on their own recognizance.
On March 18, 2017 at approximately 02:11 hours, a Worcester County Sheriff's Office Deputy stopped a vehicle for traveling 86 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour speed limit zone. The Deputy made contact with the driver, who was identified as Bryan Walter Caperoon, 33, of Baltimore, Maryland. Mr. Caperoon had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and person. The Deputy gave the Mr. Caperoon standardized field sobriety tests, he performed poorly and was subsequently arrested for Driving While Impaired by alcohol and Driving while under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Caperoon was released on citations.
On March 17, 2017 at approximately 6:34pm a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Muskrattown Rd and Cygnet Lane. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were identified as Carl Lee Fadely(54) and Kathleen Joyce Tamalavicz(65) both of Bishopville.
A search of the vehicle yielded 17 bags of suspected heroin, 1 bag of suspected cocaine, 2 hypodermic syringes and 2 8mg packets of suspected Suboxone.
Mr. Fadely was charged with:
Possession of Heroin
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of CDS Admin Equipment
Possession of paraphernalia
Ms. Tamalavicz was charged with:
Possession of Heroin
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Suboxone
Possession of CDS Admin Equipment
Possession of Paraphernalia
Ms. Tamalavicz was taken before a District Court Commissioner where she was held on $15,000 bond. Mr. Fadely was taken before a District Court Commissioner where he was held on $25,000 bond.
