Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press release
On Tuesday 3-28-17 at about 1030 hrs. A Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Brant Scheuerman, 25 years of age, of Bishopville Md. for following a vehicle too close.
As the Deputy signaled Mr. Scheuerrman to stop, Mr. Scheuerman refused to and attempted to flee from the Deputy. Mr. Scheuerman was on St. Martin’s Neck Rd traveling at a high rate of speed. Mr. Scheuerman failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his vehicle.
Mr Scheuerman struck a pole and came to rest in a ditch.
Mr. Scheuerrman was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by fire department personnel. Mr. Scheuerman was transported to PRMC with non life threatening injuries.
A search of Mr. Scheuerman produced a large quantity of suspected Heroin.
Charges are pending for Mr. Scheuerman after his release from the hospital for the C.D.S. and the fleeing and eluding.
