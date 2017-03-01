Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release
On 2/19/17 at approximately 1738 hours, a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy stopped a vehicle, for an inoperable brake light, in the area off Bishopville Rd and Rt. 113, Worcester County, MD.
The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Matthew Charles Lawson, 33, of Millsboro, De. Mr. Lawson was wanted through MSP Salisbury. Mr. Lawson was taken into custody. A search of Mr. Lawson was done and ten envelopes containing suspected heroin as well as two syringes were found.
Mr. Lawson was subsequently charged with possessing a controlled dangerous substance and two counts of possession of equipment used to administer heroin. Mr. Lawson was released on an unsecure bond of $3,000.00 for his bench warrant and was released on his own recognizance for the possession of heroin.
On 02-18-2017 at approximately 2049 hours, a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was patrolling Route 113in the area of Cedartown Road, Snow Hill, Md. when the Deputy observed a silver Jeep Cherokee Latitude in a ditch. The Deputy proceeded to offer assistance to the operator identified as Michele Ferguson Decicco, 60, of Snow Hill, Maryland. The Deputy could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Ms. Decicco.
Ms. Decicco did poorly on field sobriety tests. Ms. Decicco was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving while impaired. Ms. Decicco was released pending trial.
On 02/27/17 at approximately 1745 hours, a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was on patrol in the area of Racetrack Road and Griffin Road, Berlin, Maryland. The Deputy observed a female who they recognized through numerous law enforcement encounters as Sharyn Ann Beach, 41, of Berlin, walking on the shoulder of Racetrack Road. The Deputy spoke with Ms. Beach. During conversation with the Deputy, Ms. Beach admitted to be in possession of suspected heroin and a hypodermic needle.
A search a Ms. Beach’s purse led to the seizure of ten clear plastic bags of suspected heroin. The Deputy also located drug paraphernalia including a metal spoon and broken hypodermic needle. Ms. Beach was placed under arrest and charged with possession of C.D.S, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled drug paraphernalia. Ms. Beach was held on a $5,000 bond at the Worcester County Detention Center.
