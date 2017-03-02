Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release
On February 26, 2017 at approximately 5:06pm a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to Racetrack Rd and Ocean Pkwy for a hit and run motor vehicle crash.
Upon arrival the Deputy located a vehicle with damage to the rear passenger side. The passenger of the vehicle sustained neck and back injuries and was taken to Atlantic General Hospital. A broadcast was given and a short time later a Maryland State Trooper located the suspect vehicle abandoned at the end of Beauchamp Rd missing a front left tire.
The vehicle was registered to a Michael Calhoun Gibson, 44 of Berlin, Maryland.
On February 28, 2017 Mr. Gibson came to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office where the investigating Deputy conducted an interview with him. Based on information learned in the interview Mr. Gibson was charged with traffic citations to include:
Failure to Control Speed to avoid a collision
Negligent Driving
Failure to immediately return and remain on scene of accident involving injury
Fail to return and remain at scene of accident involving attended vehicle
Fail to immediately stop vehicle at scene of accident involving injury
Failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable assistance to injured person
Fail of driver in bodily injury accident to furnish required ID and License.
Failure of vehicle. Driver involved in accident to give insurance policy information
Driving motor vehicle on highway with metal tires in contact with road
Mr. Gibson was released pending trial.
