Worcester County Bureau Of Investigations Press Release

In 2013, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations began investigating a theft from the Showell Volunteer Fire Company. It was learned that Mark Allan Widgeon, presently of Snow Hill, Maryland, had allegedly used the Showell Volunteer Fire Company's bank account to make multiple personal transactions. At the time of the thefts, Mr. Widgeon was a volunteer firefighter and held the position of treasurer within the Showell Volunteer Fire Company.
With the assistance of a Forensic Auditor, investigators learned that from 2009-2012 while Mr. Widgeon held the position of treasurer he made multiple personal purchases using the Showell Volunteer Fire Company's bank accounts totaling well over thousands of dollars
After a lengthy audit of all the bank accounts associated with the Showell Volunteer Fire Company, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, in conjunction with the Worcester County State's Attorney's Office, applied charges for felony theft scheme involving Mr. Widgeon. The district court commissioner issued an arrest warrant for MR. Widgeon.
On February 25, 2017, at approximately 0800 hours, Worcester County Sheriff's Office Deputies took Mr. Widgeon into custody. Mr. Widgeon went before the Worcester County Circuit Court and was given a $50,000 Unsecured Bond.
