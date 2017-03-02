Thursday, March 2, 2017

Wicomico County State Fire Marshal Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   March 1, 2017
Time:  11:10 a.m.
Location / Address:  1100 Nanticoke Road, Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  One story wood frame business
Owner / Occupants:   Mitch Wyatt / Red Oak Laundromat
Injuries or Deaths:  None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $1,000                     Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  None
Arrests(s):  None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Salisbury Station 16
# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters:  20
Time to Control:  20 minutes
Discovered By:  Customer
Area of Origin:  Ceiling
Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, electrical short in wiring for light
