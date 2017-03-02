NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: March 1, 2017
Time: 11:10 a.m.
Location / Address: 1100 Nanticoke Road, Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: One story wood frame business
Owner / Occupants: Mitch Wyatt / Red Oak Laundromat
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $1,000 Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury Station 16
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20
Time to Control: 20 minutes
Discovered By: Customer
Area of Origin: Ceiling
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, electrical short in wiring for light
Additional Information:
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Wicomico County State Fire Marshal Investigation
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment