Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

WCSO Press Release - Mar.14, 2016
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 13 March 2017
Location: 400 block of Oriole Place, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Donald Lee Smullen, 57, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 13 March 2017 at 9:23 AM, a deputy was in the process of conducting an eviction in the 400 block of Oriole Place in Salisbury when the soon to be evicted tenant, Donald Smullen, began displaying signs of dissatisfaction with the process. Smullen appeared upset, began yelling disparaging profanity laced comments about his landlord and said that he was not leaving. During the commotion caused by Smullen, he threw hot coffee on the deputy.
The deputy informed Smullen that he was under arrest to which Smullen informed the deputy that was incorrect, that Smullen was not under arrest as Smullen attempted to pull away from the deputy.
The deputy assisted Smullen onto the hood of the patrol vehicle at which point he was placed in handcuffs.
Smullen was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Smullen was initially detained on a temporary commitment due to being recalcitrant.
The eviction was successfully completed following Smullen’s arrest.
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree and Disturbing the Peace
Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson Date: 14 March 2017
