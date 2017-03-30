Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Wanted Subject
Date of Incident: 22 March 2017
Location: 100 block of Winterborn Lane, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Daniel N. Elliott II, 31, Princess Anne, MD
Narrative: On 22 March 2017 at 8:52 PM a deputy conducted a traffic stop and located a wanted subject, Daniel Elliott, operating the vehicle. Elliott was wanted on a District Court Bench Warrant that was issued after he violated the terms of his probation in a theft case.
Elliott was also discovered to be operating his vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
Elliott was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Elliott on bond in the Detention Center pending a District Court bond review.
Charges: Driving While Suspended and Violation of Probation
Incident: Wanted Subject
Date of Incident: 24 March 2017
Location: 500 block of Collins Street, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Taniera S. Wingate, 24, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 24 March 2017 at 11:05 AM, a deputy arrested Taniera Wingate on a District Court Bench Warrant after locating her at a residence in the 500 block of Collins Street. The bench warrant was issued back in January after Wingate violated the terms of the conditions placed on her by the judge upon her pre-trial release from the Detention Center.
The deputy transported Wingate to the Detention Center where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Wingate in the Detention Center on bond in the Detention Center pending a District Court Bond Review.
Charges: Violation of Pre-Trial Conditions
Incident: Wanted Subject
Date of Incident: 24 March 2017
Location: 7000 block of Gumboro Road, Pittsville, MD
Suspect: Justin David Niblett, 26, Millsboro, DE
Narrative: On 24 March 2017 at 7:00 PM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Justin Niblett and uncovered a District Court Bench Warrant for Niblett’s arrest. The warrant was issued after Niblett failed to appear for a felony theft case back in July 2014.
Niblett was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, Niblett was detained on a bond of $5,000.00 in the Detention Center.
Charges: Failure to Appear
Incident: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Date of Incident: 24 March 2017
Location: U.S. 13 Bypass at St. Luke’s Road, Fruitland, MD
Suspect: Timothy B. Dyche, 50, Dagsboro, DE
Narrative: On 24 March 2017 at 9:54 PM a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Timothy Dyche after Dyche approached a deputy on the U.S. 13 Bypass from behind at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to clock Dyche on radar at a speed of 89 mph in a 65 mph zone on radar after Dyche passed the deputy who was in a marked vehicle.
Upon making contact with Dyche, the deputy detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage along with other physical indicators that suggested Dyche was under the influence of alcohol. The deputy placed Dyche under arrest for DUI at the conclusion of roadside field sobriety testing.
During subsequent processing at the Sheriff’s Office Dyche submitted to a breath test with a result of .12.
Dyche was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner Dyche was released on unsecured bond the following morning.
Charges: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Incident: “Most Wanted” Arrest
Date of Incident: 27 March 2017
Location: Wicomico County, MD
Suspect: Norval William Lecates Jr., 61, Delmar, MD
Narrative: On 27 March 2017 at 6:20 PM, one of Wicomico County’s “Most Wanted” was arrested in Salisbury.
Norval Lecates Jr. was being sought on a Circuit Court Bench Warrant that was issued in a theft case after Lecates failed to appear for trial back in November 2016. Lecates was profiled on local media outlets as one of Wicomico County’s “Most Wanted” after he was not able to be located. Crime Solvers received several tips on his whereabouts in the Delmar area but he still could not be located. Following a tip that came in Monday evening that provided a very specific current location for Lecates in Salisbury he was apprehended.
Lecates was transported to the Detention Center where he was detained without bond pending an initial appearance in front of a Circuit Court Judge.
Charges: Failure to Appear
Incident: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Date of Incident: 24 March 2017
Location: Zion Road at Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Deanna Jean Outten, 46, Delmar, MD
Narrative: On 24 March 2017 at 9:47 PM, a deputy responded to a reported collision on Zion Rd at the intersection with Salisbury Boulevard. While en route the deputy was advised that one of the operators involved was possibly intoxicated and had attempted to drive away but had been blocked in by a witness to the collision.
Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the operator who was attempting to leave, Deanna Outten, and found out that she had rear ended another vehicle. The deputy detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Outten and observed that she had trouble standing as she was swaying back and forth while attempting to use her vehicle for support.
The deputy placed Outten under arrest following roadside sobriety testing.
During processing at the Sheriff’s Office, Outten submitted to a breath test with a result of .11.
Outten was released to a family member upon the issuance of citations pending a future court appearance.
Charges: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson Date: 29 March 2017
