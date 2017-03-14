Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

WCSO Press Release
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 10 March 2017
Location: 200 block of Harford Road, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Hunter William Davis, 29, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 10 March 2017 at 9:25 AM, a deputy responded to a reported domestic related disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of Harford Road in Salisbury. Upon arrival, the deputy met with a visibly upset female subject who informed that deputy that she was embroiled with Hunter Davis in an argument over a pack of cigarettes and that argument escalated to a physical confrontation. According to the victim Hunter Davis assaulted her during the argument. The deputy observed indications of injury to the victim that corroborated her account.
The deputy placed Davis under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Davis in the Detention Center in lieu of $5,000.00 bond.
Charge: Assault 2nd Degree
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 10 March 2017
Location: 6000 block of Diamondback Drive, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Jeffrey Michael Carbone, 43, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 10 March 2017 at 3:39 PM a deputy responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Diamondback Drive for a reported domestic related altercation. According to the victim in this case, she engaged in an argument with Jeffrey Carbone after she found him passed out from apparent inebriation when he was supposed to be watching their child. The victim stated that Carbone pushed her down and away from the door when she tried to leave with the child. Carbone then allegedly grabbed the victim’s car keys and threw them at her, striking her in the head.
After seeing signs of injury that corroborated the victim’s account, the deputy placed Carbone under arrest. Carbone was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Carbone in the Detention Center in lieu of $5,000.00 bond.
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree and False Imprisonment
Incident: Wanted Subject
Date of Incident: 10 March 2017
Location: 6000 block of Friendship Road, Pittsville, MD
Suspect: Tiffany Leigh Abitua, 27, Pittsville, MD
Narrative: On 10 March 2017 at 7:56 PM a deputy responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Friendship Road for the purpose of locating a wanted subject, Tiffany Abitua who was supposed to be there. Upon knocking on the door, the deputy was initially informed that Abitua was not there. The deputy was able to refute that since he had already seen Abitua through a window sitting in a recliner watching television.
Abitua was wanted on two bench warrants that were issued after she failure to appear for a CDS and a Prostitution case.
The deputy placed Abitua under arrest and transported her to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Abitua on Personal Recognizance.
Charge: Failure to Appear
