Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Burglary / Trespass
Date of Incident: 8 March 2017
Location: 27000 block of Leeward Drive, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Kerry Tremonte Flagg, 47, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 8 March 2017 at 2:15 AM a deputy arrested Kerry Flagg after he was caught inside a residence that he had been recently evicted from. Upon arrival to the residence in the 27000 block of Leeward Drive, the deputy met with the property owner who advised that Flagg had been evicted from the residence the week before and all of his belongings including furniture had been put out of the house. According to the owner, it was discovered that Flagg wad moved a sofa back into the residence and was found sleeping on it.
The deputy transported Flagg to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Flagg in the Detention Center in lieu of $3,000.00 bond.
Charge: Burglary 4th Degree and Trespassing
Incident: Assault / Reckless Endangerment
Date of Incident: 8 March 2017
Location: 400 block of Brookwood Drive, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Jakhil Malki Parsons, 21, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 8 March 2017 at 8:43 AM a deputy arrested Jakhil Parsons following an allegation of an assault. According to the female victim in this case, Parsons struck her in the face and head before kicking her in the groin. During the investigation of the incident, the deputy observed signs of injury that corroborated her account.
The deputy transported Parsons to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Parsons in the Detention Center in lieu of $10,000.00 bond.
Charge: Assault 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment
Incident: Assault / False Imprisonment
Date of Incident: 8 March 2017
Location: 8000 block of Mar Lynn Drive, Delmar, MD
Suspect: William Charles Emory Jr., 55, Delmar, MD
Narrative: On 8 March 2017 at 5:47 PM a deputy arrested William Emory following an allegation of an assault. According to the female victim in this case, she became involved in a physical altercation with William Emory that culminated with Emory assaulting the victim. According to the victim, Emory grabbed her around the throat and pushed her onto a bed. The deputy observed signs of injury during the investigation that corroborated the victim’s account.
Emory was transported to the Central Booking unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Emory in the Detention Center in lieu of $15,000.00 bond.
Charge: Assault 2nd Degree and False Imprisonment
