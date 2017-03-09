Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute
Date of Incident: 4 March 2017
Location: Keene Avenue, Salisbury, MD
Suspects:
- Tyler Ray Cordrey, 22, Millsboro, DE
- London Giovoni Felix, 23, Millsboro, DE
Narrative: On 4 March 2017 at 10:56 AM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Tyler Cordrey for an equipment violation. Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy detected an overwhelming odor of marijuana emanating from within the vehicle. During a subsequent search of the Cordrey’s vehicle, the deputy recovered two baggies containing approximately two ounces of what would be identified as marijuana. Also during the search, the deputy located a digital scale and a box holding empty sandwich baggies. During the encounter, Cordrey made statements that supported to presumption that the marijuana was destined for sale.
The deputy placed both Cordrey and his passenger under arrest for Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. The location of the traffic stop was also within 1,000 feet of Salisbury Middle School.
Both Cordrey and Felix were transported to the Central Booking Unit where they were processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained both in the Detention Center in lieu of $20,000.00 bond.
Charge: Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson Date: 7 March 2017
Incident: Driving Under the Influence
Date of Incident: 7 March 2017
Location: Ocean Hwy and Dagsboro Rd, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Capizzi, Craig, 61, of Nottingham, MD
Narrative: On 03-08-17 at 1952 hrs, a vehicle driven by Craig Capizzi was stopped for a traffic violation on US Rt 13 near Dagsboro Rd. Capizzi appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and he failed Field Sobriety Tests. The Deputy arrested Capizzi and later released him with citations.
Charges: Driving under the influence of alcohol and other related charges.
Releasing Authority: 1st Sgt John Alessandrini Date: 8 March 2017
