Wicomico County 150 Year Anniversary Plans

Wicomico County Executive announces 150 Year Celebration events, activities
Salisbury, MD – Wicomico County is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and for this sesquicentennial occasion, the County has planned a variety of events and promotions. Residents and visitors are invited to take part in the County’s 150 Year Celebration.
One of the 150 Year Celebration’s featured events is the Parade of Towns, which will take place on the Saturday of the Wicomico County Fair at 1:50 p.m. The County’s municipalities and other regions will represent their areas in this parade by WinterPlace Park on Aug. 19.
There will also be a Historic Village at the fair that day, where people can learn about Wicomico County’s historic attractions.
The following month, a courthouse unveiling and history crawl will be held in conjunction with 3rd Friday on Sept. 15.
On Sept. 16, the Greater Salisbury Committee, which is observing its’ 50th year in service to the community, is hosting a black-tie optional gala to celebrate Wicomico County and its’ 150th Celebration. The gala will be held at Salisbury University, in the Guerrieri Academic Commons. More information about the gala, including how to purchase tickets, will be coming.
“These events are the perfect way to recognize the sesquicentennial,” said Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver. “I’m looking forward to seeing the community at the 150 Year Celebration events and at our annual festivals.”
The 150th anniversary will also be celebrated at Wicomico County’s annual signature events, with special promotions at Pork in the Park on April 22-23, the Good Beer Festival on Oct. 14-15 and the Autumn Wine Festival on Oct. 21-22.
To learn more about the 150 Year Celebration and related events, visit www.WicomicoCounty.org.
