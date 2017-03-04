Saturday, March 4, 2017
Who Are The Ringleaders In Station 1 Fiasco
David Elliott,`Justin Elliott, Chuck Foskey, Eric Foskey and Corey Polidore are the main handful who are the driving force behind the Station 1 Volunteer Fiasco. Polidore was the speaker to the County Council this week about their failed coup. One of the main reasons as reported by others who didn't join this clown show was they did not like the 36 hours in house or training required Per month to stay part of the department.
The Salisbury Fire Department is already so much better with these people gone.
So the Coup is over?
No more about it, so guess they lost
Cool, but 36 hours a month being a volunteer in just in service training is little crazy, what do other departments do?
