Friday, March 24, 2017
Updating Website
I have been working all week on new designs and layouts to make your experience a cleaner smoother one upon each visit. One of the main things I have been working on is rotating clickable ads for my advertisers. Every 10 seconds the ad will rotate and you can click on it to visit and show your support. This brings everyone up to top of page and equal footing. I also have gone to a just right side column for a larger posting area. I have many more things in the works and will update upon each change.