TWO JUVENILES CHARGED WITH SALISBURY ARSON FIRE
WICOMICO COUNTY. (March 28, 2017) – Deputy State Fire Marshals have concluded an investigation into a fire which occurred on March 20, 2017 in the 1100 Block of East Church Street, Salisbury. The fire was determined to be Arson and the investigation revealed that two male juveniles were responsible.
The 1:31 pm fire brought 17 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department to the scene. The incident was brought under control within 5 minutes. Total fire damage was estimated at $6,000.00 to both the structure and personal contents. The two story wood framed single family dwelling was vacant at the time of the fire.
Both juveniles have been referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice for adjudication. The juveniles have been charged with First Degree Arson and Malicious Burning of Personal Property - First Degree.
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
