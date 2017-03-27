Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges
Presented by the Director of Public Information Sergeant Richard D. Bratz
Laurel, De. – The Delaware State Police have arrested a Laurel man after he was found to be in possession of heroin following a traffic stop on Saturday.
The preliminary investigation has determined the incident occurred on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at around 9:58 p.m. as troopers from the Troop 5 Pro-active Criminal Enforcement (P.A.C.E.) team were on patrol in the area of Townsend Street and West Street, Laurel. It was at this time the troopers observed a black Dodge pickup truck traveling on Townsend Street turn left without activating his left turn signal. A traffic stop was initiated and the suspect vehicle entered the Shore Stop parking lot located at 405 North Central Avenue, Laurel. Upon coming into contact with the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Robert L. Jones, 32 of Laurel, they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside of the car. A subsequent search of the suspect and the vehicle was conducted at which time troopers located and seized more than 87 grams of heroin, approximately five grams of marijuana and fifty-two suspected heroin bags. Robert L. Jones was taken into custody without incident.
Robert L. Jones was transported to Troop 5, Bridgeville where he was charged with Manufactures, delivers, or PWID a controlled substance, Possession of Heroin in a Tier 5 Quantity, Possession of Marijuana and Failure to signal. Jones was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $10,200.00 secured bond.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Welcome To Lower Eastern Shore News,
.
You are responsible for your own comments. Comments published are not necessarily the opinion of the owner/editor.