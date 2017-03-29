Location: Downtown Snow Hill
Description:
The Town of Snow Hill is hosting an Easter event for children on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Hop into town for an Easter Egg Hunt. There will be three age divisions: 1-3 year old, 4-6 year olds and 7-10 year olds.
This event is sponsored by the Town of Snow Hill and the Ocean City Berlin Optimist Club.
Check back here for details as they develop.
For more information, call Town Hall at 410-632-2080.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Welcome To Lower Eastern Shore News,
.
You are responsible for your own comments. Comments published are not necessarily the opinion of the owner/editor.