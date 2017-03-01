The Rennie We Got Your 6 Corn Hole Tournament was a huge success! A special thank you to Crisfield City Councilman Eric Emely who was drafted as our auctioneer. Also wanted to thank Robert Murphey of the Princess Anne Fire Co. for his assistance. Another thank you goes out to Bill Buttrill of Annemessex Plumbing and Heating who not only made a monetary donation but was the winner of the 50/50 and donated more money back to us.
Another huge thank you to Chief Rondell Redding (also our DJ), President Jerry Holbrook and the members of the Princess Anne Vol. Fire Co. for letting us hold our event there.
Thank you to the Marion Vol. Fire Co. We really appreciate what you did for us as well.
It took a lot of good people to help us pull this off in such a short period of time.
We cannot say thank you enough!!
Another huge thank you to Chief Rondell Redding (also our DJ), President Jerry Holbrook and the members of the Princess Anne Vol. Fire Co. for letting us hold our event there.
Thank you to the Marion Vol. Fire Co. We really appreciate what you did for us as well.
It took a lot of good people to help us pull this off in such a short period of time.
We cannot say thank you enough!!
No comments:
Post a Comment