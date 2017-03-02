March 1 - March 12, 2017, The Pocomoke City Police Officers will be actively targeting aggressive drivers on Maryland roadways.
As part of the ADAPT initiative, expect to see additional officers enforcing motor vehicle laws such as speeding, following to closely, negligent driving, DUI/DWI and all cell phone and texting laws.
Facts: Aggressive driving behaviors, specifically excessive speed, constitute some of the leading causes of crashes on Maryland's roadways, Over the pas...See More
3 comments:
Hey Sheriff lewis and SPD chief take note this needs to be done on Rt 13 esp by the car dealerships and PRMC these thugs drive like they own the road.
Pocomoke City has used Rt. 13 as a cash cow speed trap for many years, especially after city limits were extended to the Virginia line. Imagine a strip inside city limits four miles long and 200 feet wide. If that isn't a pure speed trap then nothing is.
pokomoke is a joke
Post a Comment