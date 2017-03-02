Thanking Worcester County Sheriff Reggie Mason For His Years Of Service

Worcester County Sheriff Reggie Mason let people know yesterday that he will not be running for re-election as Sheriff and has endorsed Matt Crisafulli to be his successor.
I have the utmost respect for Reggie Mason and wanted to just acknowledge him for his years of service both as a Marine in Vietnam but by leading the Sheriff's Office these past years. Reggie is the ideal example of integrity and by leading by example. Matt Crisafulli having his endorsement means Matt is the right man to continue keeping Worcester County safe. Thank you Reggie, and although you still have over a year left it's never to early start thanking you for your service .
