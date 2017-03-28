Talbot County Sheriff's Office Press Release

PRESS RELEASE
CDS ARREST/DISORDERLY: On March 14, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck for speeding and an equipment violation in the area of Cynwood Drive and Idlewild Avenue. The driver was identified as Mary Kay LeCates, 56 of Easton, MD. LeCates immediately became irate and disorderly and would not listen to Deputies orders. LeCates was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct, obstructing a police officer and failure to obey the lawful order of a police officer. K-9 Raven and her handler arrived on scene and conducted a K-9 scan of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert for the presence of a controlled substance. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located. Lecates was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana. LeCates was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on her personal recognizance.
WARRANT SERVICE: On March 15, 2017. Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicole Lee Casey, 46 of Whittman, MD on a District Court issued bench warrant. Casey failed to appear for her scheduled court date on a driving while suspended charge. Casey was taken before a District Court Commissioner where she was released on her personal recognizance.
WARRANT SERVICE: On March 15, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Demetrius Sylvester Jenkins, 46 of Federalsburg, MD for violating his probation. Jenkins violated the terms of his probation for a conviction of controlled dangerous substance laws. Jenkins was held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center pending further action by the Circuit Court.
CDS ARREST: On March 15, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the Shore United Bank in Tilghman, MD in reference to a suspicious occupied vehicle. The vehicle had been observed parked behind the bank on several occasions with the occupant remaining in the vehicle, never utilizing the Bank’s services. Deputies located the vehicle and questioned the driver, Hattie Walker Swartz, 29 of Tilghman, MD. While speaking with Swartz she admitted to being in possession of three Suboxone pills that were not prescribed to her. Swartz was charged with Possession of a controlled dangerous substance and taken before a District Court Commissioner where she was released on her personal recognizance.
CDS ARREST: On March 15, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a silver Honda for a moving violation in the area of Ocean Gateway and Heworth Road. Deputies identified a male passenger as Travon Nelson Roberts, 28 of Easton, Maryland. Talbot County Sheriff Office K-9 “Fred” and his handler responded to the location of the traffic stop and conducted a K-9 scan of the vehicle. A positive alert for the presence of a controlled dangerous substance was given and a probable cause search was conducted. Roberts was found to be in possession of a counterfeit drug that he was attempting to pass off as heroin. Roberts was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute counterfeit drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.
WARRANT SERVICE: On March 17, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Patrick Kearney, 52 of St. Michaels, MD on a bench warrant. Kearney was charged with violating a protective order. Kearney was seen by the District Court Commissioner and released on $5,000 unsecured bond.
CDS ARREST: On March 17, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office stopped a 2006 Chrysler Sebring for a speeding violation in the area of St. Michaels Road and Sawyer Lane, Easton, MD. The driver was identified as Katelyn Renee Patrick, 18 of Preston, MD. Pfc. Adams of the St. Michaels Police Department, and his K-9 partner “Max” conducted a K-9 scan of the vehicle which resulted in a positive alert for the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. A search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed a plastic marijuana smoking device. Patrick was issued a traffic citation for speeding and a civil citation for Possession of paraphernalia. Patrick was released upon her signature on the citations.
CDS ARREST: On March 20, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Chevrolet Malibu in the area of Cordova Road and E. Blades Road, Cordova, MD for a moving violation. The driver was identified as Brandie Lynn Scarbrough, 32 of Dover, Delaware. Deputies detected an odor of a controlled dangerous substance in the vehicle, and Scarbrough handed deputies marijuana and paraphernalia. Scarbrough was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana and released on her signature.
CDS ARREST: On March 21, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office observed Dominic Anthony Buccalo, 38, of Parksley, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle and pull into Tuckahoe Landing. Buccalo remained at the Landing for a short time and was contacted by Deputies, who had to wake him. Buccalo’s privilege to drive is suspended through the State of Virginia and the State of Maryland. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed prescription pills that were not prescribed to Buccalo. Buccalo was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office for booking and processing. Buccalo was taken to the District Court Commissioner and was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.
WARRANT SERVICE: On March 23, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Patten Wiseman, 44 of Ridgley, MD, for violating the terms of his probation. Wiseman was taken before the District Court Commissioner and released on his personal recognizance.
WARRANT SERVICE: On March 23, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jojuan Rayna Turner, 37 of Fort Wayne, Indiana, on two outstanding warrant issued by the District and Circuit Courts. The warrants charge that Turner failed to pay restitution and obey the rules of his probation. Turner was taken before the District Court Commissioner where he was ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center on no bond pending further action by the Circuit Court.
CDS/WARRANT ARREST: On March 24, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office observed a wanted subject, Lonnie Robert Joyner, 30 of Tilghman, MD in a motor vehicle in the area of Marlboro Ave, Easton, MD. Joyner has an open warrant in Anne Arundel County, MD. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Raven and her handler performed a K-9 scan of the vehicle which resulted in a positive alert for the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. A search of the vehicle revealed a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia, which Joyner admitted to ownership. Joyner was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Joyner was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on a $5000 unsecured bond for these charges. Joyner was held at the Talbot County Detention Center awaiting pick up by Anne Arundel County Authorities.
