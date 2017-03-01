Talbot County Sheriff Press Release

PRESS RELEASE
WARRANT SERVICE: On February 10, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served a Circuit Court bench warrant on Julie Ann Stevenson, 42 of Easton, MD. Stevenson was charged with violating the terms of her probation on a charge of intoxicated endangerment. Stevenson was also served a criminal summons charging her with violating a protective order. Stevenson was ordered held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.
CDS ARREST: On February 11, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis Coolidge Murray, 29 of Greensboro, MD on a body attachment warrant for failing to appear as directed by the Circuit Court. A search of Murray incident to arrest revealed a controlled dangerous substance on his person. Murray was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance in addition to the warrant. Murray was held at the Talbot County Detention Center on no bond.
WARRANT ARREST: On February 11, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Joseph Weisman, 26 of Saint Michaels, MD. A District Court warrant was issued for Weisman for failing to appear in court as directed. Weisman was ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center pending a bail review.
CDS/TRESPASS ARREST: On February 2, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, while conducting a property check of Kingston Landing, observed a vehicle parked at the landing during hours the landing is closed to the public. Deputies made contact with the occupants, identified as Andy Julian Fuentes, 18 of Easton, Maryland and a juvenile female of Port Republic, Maryland. Deputies detected an odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and upon searching the vehicle, Deputies located marijuana and paraphernalia. Fuentes was charged with trespassing on private property, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Fuentes was released upon his signature. The juvenile was charged with trespassing, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, being released to a legal guardian.
CDS ARREST: On February 12, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office stopped a motor vehicle for an equipment violation on Dover Road and Black Dog Alley. Deputies identified the driver as Zachary Dennis, 22 of Stevensville, MD. Deputies detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and discovered marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle. Dennis was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana and released on his signature.
WARRANT SERVICE: On February 13, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on Christopher Wayne Albright, 34 of Easton, MD. A warrant was issued from the Talbot County Circuit Court for failure to appear as directed. The original charges were possession of controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia. Albright was held at the Talbot County Detention Center on no bond.
ASSAULT ARREST: On February 12, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27000 Villa Road for an assault. Upon arrival, Deputies located Allen Lee Wingate, 46 of Easton, MD in his vehicle waiting at the end of his driveway with his juvenile son. Wingate stated he and his live in girlfriend, Cristina Maria Duncan, 34 of Easton, MD were involved in an argument and she assaulted him and his juvenile son. Duncan was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of assault. Duncan was taken before a District Court Commissioner and ordered held without bond pending a bond review.
CDS ARREST: On February 14, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a vehicle at the intersection of Wrights Mill Road and Landing Neck Road. During contact with the occupants, Alexander Christian Danels, 18 of Easton, MD and a juvenile male, Deputies detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle produced marijuana and paraphernalia. Danels was issued a civil citation and released on his signature; the juvenile was issued juvenile civil citations and released to a parent.
WARRANT SERVICE: On February 15, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Kelly Denice Adams, 51of Sykesville, MD. A Talbot County Circuit Court warrant was issued for failure to appear in court as directed. Adams was held at the Talbot County Detention Center on no bond.
WARRANT SERVICE: On February 17, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served two District Court bench warrants on Garrett Bradley Spalin, 20 of Easton, MD. Spalin was charged with violating his probation on convictions of assault and theft. Spalin was ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.
WARRANT SERVICE: On February 17, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Markeisha Barnett, 26 of Trappe, MD on a Circuit Court bench warrant for failing to appear. Barnett was scheduled to appear for a violation of probation for a theft case. Barnett was released by the Circuit Court Judge after a bond hearing.
DUI ARREST: On February 18, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a black GMC Yukon traveling on Easton Parkway for traffic violations. Deputies identified the operator as Jeffrey Edward Radziewicz, 39 of Easton, MD and noted the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Radziewicz failed to adequately perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Radziewicz was processed and released on his signature.
WARRANT SERVICE: On February 18, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Allen Sinclair, 23 of Easton, MD on two District Court Bench Warrants charging him with violating his probation on an original charge of driving while impaired by alcohol. Sinclair was taken before a District Court Commissioner on both warrants and released on his personal recognizance.
CDS ARREST: On February 18, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office charged Malik Isaiah Wilson, 19 of Easton, MD with possession of marijuana. Deputies stopped Wilson after observing him driving on a suspended license. Deputies smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted the probable cause search that resulted in marijuana being located. Wilson was released on his signature.
CDS ARREST: On February 20, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ocean Gateway near Boh Brooks Road. Deputies identified the driver as Sara Foster, 20 of Fort Washington, MD. Deputies were able to detect an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and Deputies were able to locate a small amount of marijuana in Fosters wallet. Foster was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana and released on her signature.
WARRANT SERVICE: On February 21, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Dion William Brown, 18 of Washington, DC. On January 11, 2017 a warrant from Talbot County Circuit Court was issued for violation of probation. The original charges were possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a regulated firearm while under the age of 21. Brown was held at the Talbot County Detention Center on no bond.
WARRANT SERVICE: On February 22, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Mondrea Terreald Hasty, 42 of Trappe, MD. On February 8, 2017 a warrant from Talbot County District Court was issued for failure to appear. The original charge was for driving on a suspended license. Hasty was released by the District Court Commissioner on his own recognizance.
CRIMINAL SUMMONS SERVICE: On February 22, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an outstanding District Court Criminal Summons on John Durgan West, 41 of Denton, Maryland. West was charged with two counts of theft, four counts of forgery of a private document, three counts of possession of private documents, three counts of issuing false documents, theft scheme and three counts of forgery order for money/goods. The charges were the result of an investigation of West taking checks from his employer and purchasing goods without authorization. West was served without incident and released on his signature.
WARRANT SERVICE: On February 23, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an outstanding District Court Bench warrant on Jacob Brach, 27 of Easton, Maryland for violation of probation. The original charges were for malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct. Brach was held at the Talbot County Detention Center on a $7,500.00 bond.
WARRANT SERVICE: On February 24, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served a Dorchester County Bench Warrant on William Phillip Hill, 40 of Cambridge, Maryland for violation of probation. Hill was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
WARRANT SERVICE: On February 24, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an outstanding Circuit Court Bench warrant on Michael A. Jones, 36 of Denton, Maryland for failure to appear in Circuit Court as directed. Jones was ordered held by the Circuit Court Judge without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.
