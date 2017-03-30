Thursday, March 30, 2017

State Fire Marshal Investigation Into Wicomico County Fire

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  March 29, 2017
Time:  3:58 p.m.
Location / Address:  4008 Meadowbridge Road, Fruitland, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:   Two story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants:   Lisa Pusey
Injuries or Deaths:  None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $180,000                     Contents: $70,000
Smoke Alarm Status:  Unknown
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):   None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Fruitland
# of Alarms:   2    # Of Firefighters:  55
Time to Control:   90 minutes
Discovered By:  Occupant
Area of Origin:  Rear porch
Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation
Additional Information:  
