NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: March 29, 2017
Time: 3:58 p.m.
Location / Address: 4008 Meadowbridge Road, Fruitland, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Two story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Lisa Pusey
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $180,000 Contents: $70,000
Smoke Alarm Status: Unknown
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Fruitland
# of Alarms: 2 # Of Firefighters: 55
Time to Control: 90 minutes
Discovered By: Occupant
Area of Origin: Rear porch
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information:
Thursday, March 30, 2017
State Fire Marshal Investigation Into Wicomico County Fire
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Welcome To Lower Eastern Shore News,
.
You are responsible for your own comments. Comments published are not necessarily the opinion of the owner/editor.