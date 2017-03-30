Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Thursday, March 30, 2017
SPD Make Quick Arrest
Spd quickly responded to a call of a black male going in vehicles around the area of fitzwater street and had struck cars with a bat. He was combative but they got him under control and into the cage car
