Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

Stephen Vincent Schuckert of Princess Anne, arrested 2-6-17 for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, and driving while impaired by drugs. Schuckert was later released on citations. The arrest was the result of a traffic stop conducted by Deputies in the area of the Mt. Vernon Fire Department.

Eric Carlton Jones Jr. of Crisfield, arrested 2-20-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Jones was later released on a unsecured bond.

Thomas Edward Bowen 3rd of Marion, arrested 2-24-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Bowen was later held without bond.

Jonathan Le’Ray Eure of Salisbury, arrested 3-1-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Eure was later held on a $1,500 bond.

Michael Delaney Kingery of Westover, arrested 3-2-17 on warrants for violation of probation, and failing to appear in court. Kingery was later released to Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Nora Mae Church of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 3-3-17 for theft less than $1,000, and conspiracy to commit theft less than $1,000. Church was later released on signature pending court actions.

Gary Wayne Eby of Princess Anne, arrested 3-6-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Eby was later released on a unsecured bond.

John Robert Weil of Pittsville, arrested 3-6-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Weil was later held on a $1,000 bond.

Bruce  Edward Harris of Chance, arrested 3-6-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Harris was later released to the Department Of Corrections.

Kevin Lee Carr of Lothian Maryland, arrested 3-8-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Carr was later released on an unsecured bond.
