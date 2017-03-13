Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

Stephen Vincent Schuckert of Princess Anne, arrested 2-6-17 for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, and driving while impaired by drugs. Schuckert was later released on citations. The arrest was the result of a traffic stop conducted by Deputies in the area of the Mt. Vernon Fire Department.
Eric Carlton Jones Jr. of Crisfield, arrested 2-20-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Jones was later released on a unsecured bond.
Thomas Edward Bowen 3rd of Marion, arrested 2-24-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Bowen was later held without bond.
Jonathan Le’Ray Eure of Salisbury, arrested 3-1-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Eure was later held on a $1,500 bond.
Michael Delaney Kingery of Westover, arrested 3-2-17 on warrants for violation of probation, and failing to appear in court. Kingery was later released to Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Nora Mae Church of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 3-3-17 for theft less than $1,000, and conspiracy to commit theft less than $1,000. Church was later released on signature pending court actions.
Gary Wayne Eby of Princess Anne, arrested 3-6-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Eby was later released on a unsecured bond.
John Robert Weil of Pittsville, arrested 3-6-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Weil was later held on a $1,000 bond.
Bruce Edward Harris of Chance, arrested 3-6-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Harris was later released to the Department Of Corrections.
Kevin Lee Carr of Lothian Maryland, arrested 3-8-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Carr was later released on an unsecured bond.
No comments:
Post a Comment