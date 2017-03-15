Sheriff Randy Bounds and County Commissioners recognize Years of Service Awards to Deputies

Sheriff Randy Bounds and County Commissioners Larry Porter, Wilbur Levengood, and Dan Franklin, recognized several Sheriff’s Office employees for their years of service spanning 5 years to 20 years.
Below is listed the deputies and years of service from least to most.
- Deputy First Class (DFC) Stacey DeWitt with 5 years of service
- Civil Process Service Deputy Kevin Brumell with 10 years of service
- Corporal (Cpl.) Bryan Peris with 10 years of service
- and Lieutenant (Lt.) Ronald Dixon with 20 years of service.
Each and every member honored this day has shown countless times over their dedication to our community, honor and commitment to the law enforcement profession. We are very fortunate that we have these men and women on our team as they truly are a valued asset.
On behalf of Sheriff Randy Bounds and all the members of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office we thank you and value your dedicated years of service and look forward to many more to come. Please join us in congratulating them for a job well done.
