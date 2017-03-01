Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Scam Alert

Scam Alert!! 

We have been made aware of a recent scam where people are receiving letters from mystery shopper where you are being asked to deposit a check that has been sent to you and then withdraw the cash and send it to various locations. This is a scam, the checks are not valid and you will lose money from your personal account. 

Below is a picture of a letter that a recent victim received. If you receive a similar letter please contact your local police department.
