Scam Alert!!
We have been made aware of a recent scam where people are receiving letters from mystery shopper where you are being asked to deposit a check that has been sent to you and then withdraw the cash and send it to various locations. This is a scam, the checks are not valid and you will lose money from your personal account.
Below is a picture of a letter that a recent victim received. If you receive a similar letter please contact your local police department.
1 comment:
Thanks for posting JT!
Post a Comment