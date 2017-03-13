Monday, March 13, 2017

Salisbury City Council Meeting Agenda

Posted by at

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

jt I gotta change this subject from the city to county. I just saw a county worker bring a coworker all the way across the county to our shop so he could get his lunch. of course, he had left his lunch home, which means the 2 of them had to drive a county truck to go get it. 30 minute lunch just turned into another 2 hour lunch. this happens all the time. there really is no time for work and our supervisor says this is ok

March 13, 2017 at 12:20 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)