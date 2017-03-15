Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Salisbury Can Be Made Better By Following Jake Day Leadership
What a thankless job it is to run this website and to try to make the City better like Jake Day, with the negative trolls that lurk on the Internet.
"Salisbury sucks" "Salisbury is a shithole" "Jake sucks""Stop kissing Mayors ass JT". These are just part of my regular comments in regards to anything that I say supportive of Jake or in regards to plans Jake is putting out there to improve our way of life. I mean why would anyone want to make the area a better place to live? I mean according to these people we should just throw our hands up and be like "the hell with it let it become Detroit"
Jake has a vision for a better Salisbury, it won't be instant but I can see where he is going with it. Fixing Downtown is the start. Making the streets look more attractive is a vital step to making it more attractive for visitors. This goes as well for the study report that came out yesterday in regards to Route 13 corridor, and his ideas to make it look better. He is spot on, there are sections of 13 that look like they are from a war torn Country. Nothing says welcome to Salisbury like run down streets and pot holes. According to the trolls however, again we should just say the hell with it.
I ask how many of you who dislike Jake have actually ever sat down and talked to the man? Trust me when I tell you this, I have more experience with politicians than you do, and Jake is one of the better I have met. We had a Mayor in Office before who was a child that threw tantrums and bullied people who didn't agree with him. We now have a Mayor that will meet you and talk to you about your concerns even if they are opposite of his. That is what makes a great leader.
How many times have I stated that I don't agree with everything he does, but you have to respect someone who will just agree to disagree with you and not take it as a personal affront. Crime is one of those things, I have repeatedly told Jake I disagree with the crime stats and that he needs give Barb Duncan her walking papers, but that doesn't take away from the vision I can see him trying to build Salisbury up to.
Jake is a smart guy and given time I really believe he can bring Salisbury into the future.
4 comments:
Jake is like everyone else who is greatly appreciated after he's gone.He may not even want to do a second term,but he has my vote if he does.
Pretty streets and lack of pot holes will not pay bills. The first thing that needs to happen is bringing jobs here that are not minimum wage. This town has lost so much of its income. I think wasting money on new signage, tress and flowers, is just silly. How about we bring back jobs, then you can worry about making it look pretty. How about a study on how to bring higher paying employment back to the area. Now that's a study worth paying for.
JT, Nobody is forcing you to run this website, blog or whatever you want to call it. It is yours and yours alone. You can write anything you want, you can allow or not allow any comments you want or even no comments at all. You can even take off and move to Florida if you wish.
I dont get why you are protecting this fool he wants more welfare housing crime is all over the place the cops wont go into crime areas bc there hands are tied by liberal pos panhandlers all over the place cops drive by them and do Nothing streets are filthy speeders up and down 13 thugs downtown no patrols and nights downtown, gives tax payers propertys away and pennies on the dollar he is Jim Liarton II.
