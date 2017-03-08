Rennie We Got Your Six Thank You

Well 2 Saturdays ago we had the The Rennie We Got Your 6 Cornhole Tournament at the Princess Anne Volunteer Co. It was a lot of hard work done in a short period of time. It was a huge success. The total amount raised will be announced soon. We still have a little money out there to be collected. We already thanked all of our help that day. So now we want to thank those individuals, businesses, civic groups, etc. that donated baked goods, money and/or silent auction items. There were many. This community is awesome and always steps up some kind of way to help those in need. Thank you from all of us.
Pizza Hut Princess Anne, Annemessex Plumbing and Heating, Eddie Heath's Crabpots and Supplies, Cheers, T&C Inspirations, Adam and Adrienne Stanley, Tull and Price Real Estate, Miller's Land Services,T&S Marine, Les Tyler, Briget Simpkins, Stephenie Fykes, Trelle Sterling, Dash In, John's Auto, Hebron Bank, Kingston Construction, Anthony E. Ward Jr. Funeral Home, Chesapeake Jewelers, Princess Anne Lions Club, Suzanne Ford, Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue, Marion Vol. Fire Co., Jocelyn Tyler, Worcester Co. Sheriff's Office, Bob Purnell, Princess Anne Police Dept., Alfred Bradford, Doug Lewis, Somerset Well Drilling, Kitty's Flowers, Kirk Simpkins, Princess Anne Vol. Fire Co., Carey Distributors, Ace Hardware, MES, Keith Ward, Uniforms Unlimited, Heather Horner, Crisfield Police Dept., Becky Lowe, Easton Police Dept., Priceless Flowers, Oasis Bar and Grill, Lower Eastern Shore Municipalities Association, Tractor Supply, NYPD Patrolman's Benevolent Association, Larry Beauchamp, Hoopers Crab House, T&T Automotive, Marty Linton, Barb's Flower Shop, Baltimore Orioles, Norfolk Tides, Bowie Baysox, Frederick Keys, Delmarva Shorebirds, Aberdeen Ironbirds, Marion Pharmacy, Stacey Milbourne, Sonya's Floral Boutique, Jimmy East, Kemosabe Joe, Somerset Ruritans, WBEY, Chesapeake Boats, City of Crisfield, Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Hudson Co. Prosecutors Benevolent Association, Hinman Funeral Home, S&H Farms of Hebron, Manokin Lodge 106 AF & AM, Mickey Polk, Two Dad's Towing, Nocks Tire, Randy Campbell, Pohanka, H. Glenwood Evans, Bradshaw Funeral Home, Judge Danny Long, Pizza Shop, Sarah Grangier, Fairmount Vol. Fire Co., Waters Edge Cafe, Kim East, Pepsi, Absolute Auto, Mission BBQ, Christa Witt, Vick Vance, Cato, Circle Inn, Hertrich, Ray Johns, Grand Hotel, Chesapeake Martial Arts, Snow Biz, Somerset Co. FOP Lodge 135, Kip Grangier, Island Creamery, Southern Connection, Winks Sporting Goods, After Hours Car Care, How Sweet It Is, Beach to Bay, Karen Brimer, Peakys, John and Vanessa Krieger, Christine Marshall, Andrea Baumann, Doug Nelson, Steamers, Bills Seafood, Lowes, Comfort Inn Chincoteague, Dennis Williams, Brenda Price, George and John Todd, Butch Gardner, Hardees Princess Anne, Classic Cakes, Rukie and Karen Dize, Carol Bozman, Morgan Pusey, Christa Nelson, Jo Hreczan, Bay Eagle Charters, Big Willeys, Juniors Wines, Washington Hotel, Mike McQuillen, DNR FOP Lodge, Sheriff Mike Lewis, Babe Wilson, Wicomico Co. FOP Lodge, Etch Art Awards, Salisbury Moose Lodge, Women of the Moose, Crisfield Elks, Crisfield American Legion Post and Sysco.
