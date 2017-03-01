Reminder!!!!!
The Oaksville Community Ball Club
&
Walter Polk Post #132 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary
Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday April 8th, 2017
Noon to 4pm
Oaksville Ball Park
32405 Perryhawkin Road
Princess Anne, Maryland 21853
All Children are welcome to attend
Free admission!!
Please Rsvp the total kid count to: Veneyt20@gmail.com
CONTACT:
Teina M.Veney 202-438-2444
OR ANY MEMBER OF The Oaksville Community Club
