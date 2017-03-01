Relay for Life of Somerset County's spring raffle is here!
1st prize 7 day stay at a condo in Myrtle Beach South Carolina
2nd prize outdoor package
3rd prize bushel of crabs
Tickets are 6 for $5 or $1 each. Just contact any team member for tickets.
Drawing is May 20, 2017 @ Washington High School Event time is 6 PM to 12 AM.
