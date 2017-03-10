Rally For President Trump Tomorrow

PARKING
We will start promptly at 9AM, so get there in time to park and walk to the nearby rally location. Do not park in front of businesses . . . there will be volunteers on Route 611 directing you to the parking area.
RALLY
We will stand on the grass easement of the Route 50 eastbound lane, from Route 611 westward. (If you don't have a sign we should have enough 'extras' to loan out, and of course, if you prefer to, bring a flag). We will rally till just before 11AM, then we'll walk a short distance to a nearby business that will open up for us and will award the gift cards, hold a 50-50 drawing and socialize for a while . . . beer, water, sodas etc will be sold by the business. Our goal is to be finished with the rally and the gift card awards by 11 amor shortly thereafter in order to accommodate those who want to go to the OC St Paddys Day Parade.
GIFT CARDS
We will award three $50 gift cards to the Sunset Grille:
one card will be awarded for the best sign (content/message/readability/
relevance to current issues etc);
one card will be awarded for best St Paddys Day/Trump issue-themed outfit (please remember that our audience will be on their way to the parade, so be respectful of the Irish/St Paddys Day tradition);
one card will be issued to the winner of a free raffle (a raffle ticket will be given to each rally participant).
You must be present at the drawing/judging to win, and to be fair to all there will be no multi-category winners (ie one gift card per winner).
MEDIA
Please do not submit to interviews unless you are confident in your ability to provide a factual, concise statement . . . the question most like to be asked is "why are you rallying/what do you hope to accomplish". Be aware that when it comes to our side some in the media are looking for a 'gotcha' interview, so it may be best for you to refer anyone asking you questions to our spokesperson, Carol Frazier.
To email us for further info click on DoNothing.LoseTrump@gmail.com
