Pocomoke City Police Press Release

SNOW HILL – In the month of February the Office of the State’s Attorney for Worcester County presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in several indictments charging five Pocomoke City men with felony controlled dangerous substance offenses. These indictments were the result of an undercover drug investigation conducted by the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team in the Pocomoke City, Maryland area.
Jerren Hinmon, 28, of Pocomoke City, was indicted with a felony count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.
Jaron Crippen, 33, of Pocomoke City, was indicted with two felony counts of Distribution of Cocaine and Distribution of Cocaine within a School Zone as well as Possession of Cocaine.
Corey Cropper, 43, of Pocomoke City, was indicted with two felony counts of Distribution of Heroin and Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.
Jovon Schoolfield, 31, of Pocomoke City, was indicted with a felony count of Distribution of Heroin and Possession of Heroin.
Devon Hinman, 28, of Pocomoke City, was indicted with a felony count of Distribution of Heroin and Possession of Heroin.
Detective Sergeant Nate Passwaters of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Team commented, “The Criminal Enforcement Team continues to enjoy a well-deserved reputation as a hard working covert unit dedicated to vigorously pursuing drug dealers and holding them accountable in every corner of the County”. He went on to thank members of the Pocomoke City Police Department, The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, The Ocean City Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Office of the State’s Attorney for Worcester County for their participation.
Chief William Harden Sr.
March 7, 2017
